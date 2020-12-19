NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut NetEase from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.78.

NTES opened at $94.79 on Friday. NetEase has a one year low of $53.17 and a one year high of $103.53. The company has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.52.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $5.09. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 20.47%. Analysts forecast that NetEase will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. NetEase’s payout ratio is 26.28%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 5.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NetEase by 22.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at $30,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NetEase by 1.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of NetEase by 82.6% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 8.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

