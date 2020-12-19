iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st.

NASDAQ:IMBI traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $4.10. 203,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $53.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.75. iMedia Brands has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $8.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.19.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $109.03 million during the quarter. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 173.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 16.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 20,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the third quarter worth about $337,000. 11.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

