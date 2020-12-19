AT&T (NYSE:T) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.42.

T traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.40. 74,417,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,754,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.35.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 165,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 5.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 10.5% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 81.1% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 73,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its stake in AT&T by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 62,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

