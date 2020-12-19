First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of First United stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90. The company has a market cap of $121.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. First United has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $24.99.

Get First United alerts:

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First United had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.