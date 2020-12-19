Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Sohu.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of Sohu.com stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $667.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.39. Sohu.com has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $25.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $157.89 million during the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sohu.com will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 58.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,180,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,435,000 after acquiring an additional 435,599 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 272,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter worth $4,243,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 39,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter worth $3,506,000. 42.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

