Zacks Investment Research Lowers Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Golden Entertainment has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.25. The company had a trading volume of 336,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $21.67. The firm has a market cap of $570.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.63.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.46. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 37,939 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 440,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 20,444 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 2,832.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 387,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 373,923 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

