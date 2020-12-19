Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Sells $194,873.25 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Christopher Day sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $194,873.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,387.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher Day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 8th, Christopher Day sold 1,300 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $117,689.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Christopher Day sold 1,367 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $106,626.00.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Christopher Day sold 899 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $46,748.00.

AMBA stock opened at $88.09 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $95.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.05 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.75.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.09 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMBA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Ambarella by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ambarella by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

