-$3.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to announce earnings of ($3.87) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($2.88). AMC Entertainment posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,205.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($37.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($39.06) to ($35.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.64) to ($2.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AMC Entertainment.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.95) by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.99 million. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 144.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS.

AMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.09.

NYSE AMC opened at $2.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $449.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

In other news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 24.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 17.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 36.0% in the third quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 4.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. 17.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Entertainment (AMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.