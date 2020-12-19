Spectrum Price Down 12.9% Over Last Week (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Spectrum token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $8,497.34 and approximately $3,884.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Spectrum has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.53 or 0.00494390 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005829 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000282 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000266 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

