Metaverse ETP Price Hits $0.0951 on Top Exchanges (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0951 or 0.00000407 BTC on exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $7.56 million and $168,409.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $655.67 or 0.02805705 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00027940 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,501,799 coins and its circulating supply is 79,501,694 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.