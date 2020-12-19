DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Receives $16.04 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.04.

Several equities analysts have commented on DOYU shares. Benchmark cut shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.06 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.06 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of DouYu International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of DouYu International by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of DouYu International by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DouYu International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DouYu International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 221,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOYU stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,921,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,274. DouYu International has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.12.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.32. DouYu International had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DouYu International will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

