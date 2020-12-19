MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,820. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.03. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

