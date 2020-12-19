MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Dec 19th, 2020


MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,820. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.03. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Analyst Recommendations for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY)

