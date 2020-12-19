Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $253.54.

AMED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

Amedisys stock opened at $289.80 on Friday. Amedisys has a one year low of $132.95 and a one year high of $291.81. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.95 and a 200-day moving average of $230.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $544.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.09 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total value of $204,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,891.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total transaction of $235,579.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,795 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 1.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 7.6% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 3.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Amedisys by 0.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,851 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

