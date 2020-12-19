New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SNR has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded New Senior Investment Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on New Senior Investment Group from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on New Senior Investment Group in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Senior Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.06.

Shares of NYSE SNR traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.70. 2,665,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,059. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. New Senior Investment Group has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.24 million, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). New Senior Investment Group had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 3.82%. Analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 80.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 629,741 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,512,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 494,093 shares during the period. Northwood Liquid Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 293.3% in the third quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 581,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 433,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 26.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 320,177 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

