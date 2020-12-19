Analysts Expect Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.02). Oxford Immunotec Global reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oxford Immunotec Global.

Get Oxford Immunotec Global alerts:

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 28.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OXFD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oxford Immunotec Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXFD opened at $17.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 1.17. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $17.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,639,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,887,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,541,000 after buying an additional 436,087 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,733,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,278,000 after buying an additional 113,160 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 447.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 845,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after buying an additional 690,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 683,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after buying an additional 21,480 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform that measures marker-specific cellular (T cells) responses at a single cell level and inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Immunotec Global (OXFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.