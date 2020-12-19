Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will report $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Silicon Laboratories posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $221.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.08 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLAB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.44.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $125.89 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $128.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 185.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $36,042.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,557. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $692,626.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 426,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,181,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,569 shares of company stock worth $1,021,723. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 251.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

