Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Announces Dividend of $0.14

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) announced a dividend on Monday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st.

Shares of BSCM stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.85. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $23.76.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.