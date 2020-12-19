Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)’s stock price rose 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.12 and last traded at $28.88. Approximately 392,261 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 559,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.27.

VAPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vapotherm in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Vapotherm from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.51. The company has a market cap of $729.80 million, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of -1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.87.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 60.31%. Vapotherm’s quarterly revenue was up 182.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $55,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,262.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony L. Arnerich sold 21,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $594,716.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,208 shares in the company, valued at $256,903.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,605 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,707 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parian Global Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 36.1% during the third quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 2,305,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,859,000 after purchasing an additional 611,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vapotherm by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,960,000 after buying an additional 120,950 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vapotherm by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 764,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,334,000 after buying an additional 290,897 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vapotherm by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,789,000 after buying an additional 316,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Vapotherm by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 595,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,422,000 after buying an additional 290,478 shares during the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

