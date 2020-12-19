Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Five9 reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Five9.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIVN. Barclays upped their target price on Five9 from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Five9 from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.11.

In other Five9 news, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,011,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,749,967.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,125 shares of company stock worth $11,507,675. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the third quarter worth about $573,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Five9 by 1.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Five9 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Five9 by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $176.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.20 and a beta of 0.45. Five9 has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $177.89.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.