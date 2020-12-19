ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Trading Up 6.3%

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s stock price was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.57 and last traded at $43.40. Approximately 2,166,440 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,576,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.81.

ZI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.69.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.17 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

In related news, CTO Nir Keren sold 280,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $11,907,560.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,005,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 22C Capital Gp I, L.L.C sold 1,210,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $53,106,954.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,188,003 shares of company stock worth $94,014,830 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 18,098 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 453.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,175,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,366,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,737,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

