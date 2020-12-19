Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) traded up 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.42 and last traded at $11.38. 747,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 721,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

