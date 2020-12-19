FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.17.

FE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $52.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.16.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 141.3% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.