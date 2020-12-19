Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) in a research report issued on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.47% from the company’s previous close.

ROOT has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Root stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. Root has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($1.84).

Root Company Profile

Root Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance, the nation's first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile. We were founded on the belief that the services you need for everyday life should serve you better. That's why we base insurance coverages on you, not your demographic.

