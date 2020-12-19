SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,400 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.0% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tatro Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.2% during the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $218.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.78 and a 200 day moving average of $208.65. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.36.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

