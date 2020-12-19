Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Up 6.7%

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.28 and last traded at $38.17. 1,619,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,803,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.78.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLDR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average of $29.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 12.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

