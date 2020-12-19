Waves Enterprise (WEST) Hits Market Cap of $10.79 Million

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $10.79 million and approximately $82,646.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Enterprise token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00023386 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00140968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.35 or 0.00764117 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00205579 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00375748 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00077679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00122247 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,746,551 tokens. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

Waves Enterprise Token Trading

Waves Enterprise can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

