ParallelCoin (DUO) Market Cap Hits $235,127.35

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 29.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 19th. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00003203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $235,127.35 and $154.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ParallelCoin has traded down 48.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.24 or 0.00489794 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005839 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000283 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000265 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

