PlayChip (PLA) Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 19th. In the last seven days, PlayChip has traded 28% higher against the US dollar. One PlayChip token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN. PlayChip has a market cap of $9.80 million and approximately $31.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00058992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.37 or 0.00404592 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00026974 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 75% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002022 BTC.

PlayChip Token Profile

PlayChip (PLA) is a token. It launched on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com . PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

