NULS (NULS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.31 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 19th. NULS has a total market capitalization of $29.31 million and $8.47 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NULS has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NULS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001261 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00023345 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00143553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.22 or 0.00764097 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.82 or 0.00209324 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00378118 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00077768 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00121658 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

