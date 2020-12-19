Zilla Price Reaches $0.0030 on Exchanges (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Zilla has a market capitalization of $179,405.38 and $19,939.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla token can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zilla has traded 35.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00058992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.37 or 0.00404592 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00026974 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 75% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002022 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla (CRYPTO:ZLA) is a token. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official website is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

