PlayChip Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. PlayChip has a market capitalization of $9.80 million and approximately $31.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayChip token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN. In the last week, PlayChip has traded up 28% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PlayChip alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00058992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.37 or 0.00404592 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00026974 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 75% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002022 BTC.

PlayChip Token Profile

PlayChip (PLA) is a token. It launched on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip . PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayChip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.