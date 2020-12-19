Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EXK. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.69.

Shares of EXK opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.18 million, a P/E ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $4.79.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

