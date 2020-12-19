Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.14.

Shares of NYSE:QUOT opened at $9.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.83 million, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. Quotient Technology has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average of $8.01.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 13.42%.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,346 shares in the company, valued at $439,160.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUOT. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Quotient Technology by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,072,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 402,318 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology in the second quarter worth $82,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 181.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 25,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 19.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 94,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 15,407 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

