Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st.

Donegal Group has raised its dividend payment by 5.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Donegal Group has a payout ratio of 35.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Donegal Group to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA opened at $14.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $416.29 million and a P/E ratio of 7.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.27. Donegal Group has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $16.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.18. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $193.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Donegal Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jon Marshall Mahan sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $115,920.00. Also, Director Dennis Joseph Bixenman sold 12,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $169,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,882 shares of company stock worth $1,491,905 in the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DGICA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

