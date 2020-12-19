SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist

Truist began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $77.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SSNC. ValuEngine downgraded SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SS&C Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.38.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $71.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.97. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $74.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.47%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 1,629 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $99,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,771. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.