BidaskClub Upgrades Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.33.

HCSG stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $31.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.41.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $435.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 94.25%.

In other news, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,825.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Frome sold 5,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $111,722.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,044.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,301 shares of company stock valued at $519,750 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 429.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,668,000 after acquiring an additional 891,567 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,886,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,205,000 after acquiring an additional 654,875 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 907,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,189,000 after acquiring an additional 541,681 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 867,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,671,000 after acquiring an additional 423,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,298,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,755,000 after acquiring an additional 317,973 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

