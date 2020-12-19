China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of China Southern Airlines from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. China Southern Airlines has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

ZNH stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.70. China Southern Airlines has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $35.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a negative return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that China Southern Airlines will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNH. UBS Group AG lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 132.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 101.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 12,416.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 211.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 19.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

