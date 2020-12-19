salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Set at $320.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report published on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a c rating to a b+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday. They set a top pick rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $260.97.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $227.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $208.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.38, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 8,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.74, for a total transaction of $2,171,805.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,032,718.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.84, for a total transaction of $1,229,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,460,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 390,649 shares of company stock worth $97,504,289 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 31.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $326,716,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $1,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,233,823,000 after acquiring an additional 225,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 203.5% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 34,319 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 23,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.