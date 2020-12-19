B. Riley Raises Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Price Target to $6.00

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ORN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orion Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orion Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.53.

ORN stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $189.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.83 million. Orion Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Research analysts expect that Orion Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Orion Group news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 50,518 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $198,030.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 130,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,246. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 55,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 902,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 37,913 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 30.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 128,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 281,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 43,083 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

