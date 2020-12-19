New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NJR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Jersey Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

NYSE:NJR opened at $34.65 on Friday. New Jersey Resources has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $45.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.51.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NJR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,972,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,300,000 after acquiring an additional 501,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,593,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,016,000 after buying an additional 461,282 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2,620.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 262,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,572,000 after buying an additional 252,936 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 471,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,732,000 after buying an additional 236,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 542,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,657,000 after buying an additional 214,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 547,600 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

