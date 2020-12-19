Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Barclays

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $77.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.40.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $79.61 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $80.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.68 and its 200 day moving average is $58.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $544.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.21%.

In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 8,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $512,513.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,958 shares in the company, valued at $696,271.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $7,810,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,035.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,068,549 shares of company stock worth $151,501,989. Insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMS. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 364.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

