Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is ($0.33). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 108.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

In related news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 16,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $343,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,627. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,080,180 shares of company stock worth $25,181,982 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRNA. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.40. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $27.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.43.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

