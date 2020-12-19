-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Ford Motor reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 183.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $34.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 billion.

F has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $29,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 44.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of -223.75 and a beta of 1.28. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.30.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

