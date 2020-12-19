Homeros Price Reaches $1.11 on Exchanges (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, Homeros has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Homeros token can now be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00004785 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Homeros has a total market cap of $443.30 million and $8.97 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00023617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00143653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.62 or 0.00770820 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00209511 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00380570 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00078587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00124052 BTC.

Homeros Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,761,783 tokens. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

Buying and Selling Homeros

Homeros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

