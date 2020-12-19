Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Innate Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innate Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Innate Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.75 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innate Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Innate Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.06.

NASDAQ:IPHA opened at $4.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $340.41 million and a P/E ratio of -12.68. Innate Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Anti-Siglec-9, checkpoint inhibitor program, which is in preclinical stage for immuno-oncology; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; and Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

