MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of MacroGenics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.45.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $32.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.43.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.26. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.84%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 million. Equities analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $31,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,968 shares in the company, valued at $951,077.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,375. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 258.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter worth about $80,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

