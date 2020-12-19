Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ OXLC opened at $5.33 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.10 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXLC. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter valued at $1,810,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 237,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 219,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 64,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $927,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

