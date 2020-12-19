Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Thomas Aj Frank Sells 17,678 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,661.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,349 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $946,387.95.

On Friday, December 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $1,005,601.08.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 35,702 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $1,948,258.14.

On Monday, December 7th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 35,363 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $1,927,637.13.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,720 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $966,803.20.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,272 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $1,932,934.88.

On Friday, November 27th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 10,175 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $547,313.25.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,843 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $938,720.23.

On Monday, November 23rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,843 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $948,177.02.

On Friday, November 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $974,978.29.

Shares of IBKR opened at $59.15 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.70 and a 12-month high of $60.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.35.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

