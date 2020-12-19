Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Truist

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TD Securities cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $38.00 to $43.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macquarie Infrastructure has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.25.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

MIC stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Macquarie Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.51.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The conglomerate reported ($10.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($10.41). Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 67.23%. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.