Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th.

Shoe Carnival has increased its dividend by 22.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

SCVL stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $40.15. The company has a market cap of $512.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.76.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.39. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $274.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.